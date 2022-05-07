FRAZIER: As fortunate a daughter as ever

I am so proud of my mom.

Although she never acknowledges all that she does, she is an amazing woman. She is selfless and has a giving spirit that even goes beyond her family.

I can’t count the number of times people have told me how much her sweet notes have meant to them.

Mom may not be the best texter in town or proficient in corresponding via email, but she knows how to send messages the old-fashioned way, postage stamps and all.

Mom is also an awesome caregiver. She has nursed me through some pretty tough times, and when I needed a babysitter, she was the best Honey (her grandmother name) around.

When my grandmother was diagnosed with dementia, Mom made sure her life was as normal as possible — managing round-the-clock help, taking her out for Saturday jaunts and making sure she never missed a beauty shop appointment.

When my grandmother’s condition deteriorated to the point of requiring constant care in a facility geared for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, mom moved her to San Antonio, where my aunt continued with the same loving care.

I come from some good stock.

Moving my grandmother to Texas didn’t stop my mom from having concern for those suffering from dementia or their family members who were having to care for them. She knew firsthand what it was like to take on the responsibility and how hard it was to see someone you love forgetting who you were.

So she came up with the idea of starting some type of support group and with her church’s help, the Memory Caregivers Support Group was born.

My grandmother died several years ago, but mom still attends most meetings so that she can not only support the guest speakers but also give a loving ear to those who need to share.

Most folks wouldn’t know it from her demeanor, but Mom’s life has not always been the easiest. She, too, has lived through some challenges. But she just keeps on going and giving and loving.

Mom is also not the type to need accolades or awards. She has always been content to be in the supporting role.

But on this Mother’s Day, I wanted her to know that all she does behind the scenes has not gone unnoticed.

I, along with the rest of the family, know exactly what a bright shining star she is.

How wonderful it would be if I could claim I have followed in her footsteps, but the truth is her shoes are just too big to fill.

I will just have to settle for being the daughter who was fortunate enough to get her as my mom.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.