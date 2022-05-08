Photo Gallery: MAIS Overall Track Meet

Published 9:00 am Sunday, May 8, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

The best track and field athletes in the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools gathered at Jackson Prep in Flowood on Saturday for the association’s annual Overall Track Meet.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Daniel Llopis won three medals — including the Class 3A championship in the 400 meters — and St. Aloysius senior Cati Mathews finished her high school career with a silver medal in the Class 5A girls 300 meter hurdles.

Those were only two of the Vicksburg-area athletes competing, however. Here is a selection of photos from the meet.

