GUEST COLUMN: Merit Health River Region marks 20 years in Warren County

It has been 20 years since the doors opened at our current Merit Health River Region location.

During the past 20 years, we have played an integral role in Vicksburg and Warren County thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work here. During Hospital Week, May 8-14, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. Our team members are energized by their work fighting illness and promoting wellness for patients and our community.

Around the clock every day of the year, the hospital offers a safe environment for care thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable.

To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab staff deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.

When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.

As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps you welcome new members with childbirth services.

In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.

In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.

Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at Merit Health River Region. I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as part of our hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.

Barry Moss is the interim chief executive officer of Merit Health River Region and the Vice President of Operations for Merit Health.