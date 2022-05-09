Rose Ezell died Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was 79. A native of Pine Bluff, AR, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Elsie Heird. She had been a resident of Vicksburg for the past 35 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ezell; a daughter Jeannie Ezell Wooten; and two brothers, Bill and Robert Heird.

She is survived by a son, Rick Ezell of Spanish Fort, AL; a daughter, Annette Ezell Pace of Vicksburg; a sister, Patsy Saxon of Vicksburg; a granddaughter, Megan Napier (Brandon) of Lafayette, LA; and three great-grandchildren: Kynlee Napier, Callum Napier, and Declan Napier.

A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 12 at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel, MS. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, May 11 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue.