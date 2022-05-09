Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple auto burglaries reported over the weekend

A number of automotive burglaries were reported to the Vicksburg Police Department this weekend.

On Friday at 8:44 a.m., VPD responded to a reported theft at the YMCA, located at 267 YMCA Place off Clay Street. A catalytic converter was reportedly taken from a 2012 Nissan pick-up truck. According to police reports, surveillance video is under review and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., VPD responded to a reported auto burglary at Bazinsky Park, off Hall’s Ferry Road. The reporting party stated that several items were stolen after they left their vehicle unlocked and went for a walk. The incident is pending further investigation.

Catalytic converter stolen from shuttle bus

On Sunday at 7:34 a.m., VPD responded to a reported catalytic converter theft at Ameristar Casino. Casino security advised VPD that the converter had been removed from a shuttle bus. The incident is pending further investigation.

AT&T cable stolen near Iowa Boulevard

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., VPD responded to reports of cable theft in the area of Iowa Boulevard and Iowa Avenue. VPD spoke with representatives from AT&T. The incident is pending further investigation.