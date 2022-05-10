Good Shepherd continues facility upgrades with new look for van

Along with recent renovations to the building, Good Shepherd Community Center has made upgrades to the non-profit’s van.

Previously, the van was just plain white, said Cindy McCarley, Executive Director of Good Shepherd. Now, it is all fixed up and ready to go.

The upgrades to the van include a detailed cleaning and decals that fit the new direction of the non-profit. H&M Promotional Products helped with the designs and placed them onto the van.

Currently, the van is being used to pick up children after school or to take them on class field trips.

“Hopefully, we get to use the van to pick up little ones for parents who don’t have their own means of transportation, but we are still figuring out the logistics,” McCarley said.

Good things are coming to Good Shepherd; however, any help is always welcomed.

The organization currently receives funding from United Way, Mississippi Department of Education, Mississippi Department of Human Services and the United Methodist Church, as well as individual donors.

Good Shepherd offers Life Ready programs that benefit adults and other individuals who need assistance with work skills, educational achievements and management skills. Some programs within Life Ready include Julia’s Place, which allows individuals with special needs between the ages of 14 through 21 to learn about different job opportunities and the skills required to maintain those jobs. This program is offered during school breaks such as spring break, summer break and winter break and it’s free of charge.

Another program within Life Ready is Smart Start Certification, which is an adult program in partnership with Hinds Community College that offers classes on Saturdays along with a daycare component.

Good Shepherd also offers an anger management program to help those find the cause of their anger and learn how to resolve it under its Life Ready services. Good Shepherd also works as a community center and houses other programs from organizations, like Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education, Narcotics Anonymous and the Food Pantry, which are all of no charge.

For more information on how to help Good Shepherd call 601-636-7687 or visit its website at www.goodshepherd.org.