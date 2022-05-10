Vicksburg Police Reports: Several thefts reported to VPD on Monday

A variety of thefts were reported to the Vicksburg Police Department on Monday.

Lawnmower stolen from unlocked shed

At 12:08 p.m. Monday, Vicksburg Police responded to a report of a theft at a home on Maple Circle. The reporting party said that a red lawnmower was stolen from an unlocked shed within the past week. This incident is pending further investigation.

Catalytic converter theft

Later that afternoon, at 2:16 p.m., Vicksburg Police responded to reports of a stolen catalytic converter from a truck at Tri-State Tire located at 2209 Washington St. The theft is believed to have occurred on May 6, and is pending further investigation. VPD has received surveillance video from the business and is in the process of reviewing it.

Cards, cash stolen from car on Belva Drive

At 6:54 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to a reported auto burglary at a home on Belva Drive. The reporting party discovered unauthorized charges on a bank card and told officers that a bank card, cash and identification were missing from a motor vehicle. The incident is reported to have occurred between May 7 and 8 and is pending further investigation.