Mattie Jo Daniel Cook died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Merit Health River Region, at the age of 91.

Mattie was born in Yazoo County, MS on May 5, 1931, the daughter of Neal Daniel and May Bell Oldham Daniel. She was best known as an organist and played at Trinity Baptist Church, Woodlawn Baptist Church, and many weddings and funerals for 60 years. She taught school for 25+ years at Culkin Elementary School. She was also a very talented seamstress and altered and made many wedding dresses, prom dresses and cheerleader outfits. She also served as the seamstress for the Miss Mississippi Pageant making and altering their dresses and costumes. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where she played the organ, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, W. Steve Cook, Sr., her parents, brothers Hubert Daniel and Ray Neal Daniel and her sisters Marguerite Sheffield and Mary Frances Sibley.

She is survived by her sons William S. Cook, Jr. (Pam) of Vicksburg, MS and Ronald G. Cook (Linda) of Pensacola, FL, daughter Susan Cook Sullivan (Garrett) of San Antonio, TX, sister Mernette Sibley of Yazoo County, MS, 9 grandchildren Billy Cook (Karen), Adam Cook (Karla), Daniel Cook (Deidra), Russell Cook (Stacy), Corene Sullivan Kelly (Cody), Jay Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Carmen Cook (fiance’ Corey Kelly) and Courtney Cook Tidwell (Sean), ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Wright, Rev. Ron Burch and Rev. Dwight Sibley officiating the service. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Cook, Adam Cook, Daniel Cook, Russell Cook, Jay Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Cody Kelly and Sean Tidwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Corey Kelly, Steve Cooper, Barry Beard, Richard Carroll, John Arnold, James Edwards, Timmy Lampkin, Steven McGee, Mike Robinson, Scott McClellan, Billy Johnston, Bill Thornton, Bobby Richardson, Buddy Hollowell, Don Gould, Jack Gillis, Mike Gillis, Billy Bratcher, Phil Griffin, Ricky Tew, Pat Daughtry and David Wells.

The family would like to express very special thanks to Henrine Nichols who gave very loving care to both our parents. The family would also like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to the ER staff of Merit Health River Region and the staff of Vicksburg Convalescent Home.

Memorials may be made to Charlie Harris Church Plant, c/o Trinity Baptist Church, 3365 Porter’s Chapel Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.