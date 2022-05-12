CRIME REPORTS: Vicksburg Police Department responds to multiple auto burglaries

After responding to four auto burglaries on Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant in securing their vehicles.

At 7:25 a.m. Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Fleetwood Drive. The reporting party advised the vehicle was left unlocked the night prior and multiple items were stolen. The subjects attempted to enter other vehicles on the premises, but those were locked. The incident is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours and is pending further investigation.

At 8:40 a.m. Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Linda Drive. The reporting party said the interior of their vehicle was ransacked. This incident is pending further investigation.

At 1:33 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to Commons Circle. The reporting party said personal items were scattered throughout the interior of the vehicle and multiple bank cards had been stolen. This incident is pending further investigation.

At 9:03 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to Commons Circle for a reported earlier auto burglary. The reporting party discovered several items were missing from their vehicle. The incident is pending further investigation.