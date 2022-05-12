MHP investigating 18-wheeler crash on I-20 west of Bovina

Published 7:05 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Thursday at approximately 8:42 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler crash on I-20 west of Bovina in Warren County near mile marker 11.
A 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to a stop in the left westbound lane. The driver, identified as Walter C. Turner, 59, of New Orleans, was not injured.
Highway 80 between Edwards and Clay St. saw an increase in traffic Thursday morning, as motorists attempted to avoid the crash.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office questioning man in reported car theft

CRIME REPORTS: Vicksburg Police Department responds to multiple auto burglaries

Downtown to host Second Saturday May 14 with two musical acts, chance to win $50

Click here to read Warren County Land Records from May 2 to May 9

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe Vicksburg is a safe place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...