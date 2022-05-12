MHP investigating 18-wheeler crash on I-20 west of Bovina

Thursday at approximately 8:42 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler crash on I-20 west of Bovina in Warren County near mile marker 11.

A 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to a stop in the left westbound lane. The driver, identified as Walter C. Turner, 59, of New Orleans, was not injured.

Highway 80 between Edwards and Clay St. saw an increase in traffic Thursday morning, as motorists attempted to avoid the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.