Patricia Ann Prentiss Anderson died on May 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 72. Patricia was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 22, 1950, the daughter of Albert Sr and Isssaqueena Prentiss. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Mercy and Parkview Hospital as well as Administration for Home Health Services. She was a member of Zion Travelers MB Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Clarence Otis Sr, Albert Prentiss Jr, and Ricky Prentiss and a sister Earline Prentiss Farris.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Alonzo Anderson Sr, children Alonzo (Toya) Anderson Jr, Marlon (Lisa) Anderson, Marilyn Anderson Shelby and Sonya Anderson; stepdaughter Kendra Wright sisters Estella Moore, Betty Hughes, Albirda Marshall and Queen (Ronald) Campbell of Aurora IL; brothers Alexander Prentiss Los Angeles CA and Larry (Connie) Prentiss Sr and Eddie (Vanessa) Prentiss of Vicksburg MS. 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am Zion Travelers MB Church.