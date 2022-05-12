Click here to read Warren County Land Records from May 2 to May 9

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 2 to May 9.

Warranty Deeds

*Jacqueline Stewart to John D. Anderson, Block A, Lot 4, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Laurie Bagby to Benjamin Samuel Blackwell, Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Tyler Goolsby to Big Properties LLC, Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert E. Breland Jr. to Paula Traxler, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Essie Lee Horton Brown and Thelma Lee Horton Carter to Lisa Shelton, Block 11, Lots A & B, Springfield Short Resurvey Square 11.

*C & M REI LLC to Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Johnny Moran to Demond Lamar Calvin, Block 16, Part of Lot 48, Folkes S&MC.

*John Earl Carroll, Heather Wallace Carroll, David F. Cooper, Carllette Cooper, John David Cooper and Julie S. Cooper to Warren County, Mississippi, Part of 18 and Accretions, Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Lee A. Cheney Jr., Deborah R. Cheney to Bradley Thomas Kappellas and Shelby R. Hoyt, Lot 40, Savannah Hill Subdivision Part 3.

*Maurice Wayne Evans and Billie Sue Evans to Anthony Collins and Tabatha Collins, Lot 19 and 20, Smedes Addition.

*Ryan A. Slaughter to Payton Ashley Edwards, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 107, Laurel & Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*William J. Thigpen III to Elizabeth Emfinger, Section 21C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Gerald D. Smith to Britney Gray, Block A, Part of North ½ of Lot 5, McMahon.

*Van Loveless, Lisa Loveless and Anna Henry to Jeffery Henry, Lot 36, 38 and 42, Speeds; Part of Lot 40, Speeds.

*Harold R. Knight to Betty Marie Scott, All of Lot 2, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.

*William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham and Wade Preston Parham to William Scott Parham, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Sheila M. Tarver and Charlette Ann Snider to Thep Corp, Part of Lot 1, Cook Place.

*Wendy Thompson to Joe Gain Tom Sr. and Judy C. Tom, Lot 30, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Claude L. Wright III, Russell Wright and Randall Wright to Warren County, Mississippi, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*John D. Anderson to Trustmark National Bank, Block A, Lot 4, Meadowvale Subdivision.

*Michael J. Titone and Deborah Lynn Titone to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 12, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

*Benjamin Samuel Blackwell to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Judy C. Brown to Equity Prime Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Mary Ann Browning to RiverHills Bank, Block 5, Lot 2, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Leslie Coleman to RiverHills Bank, Lot 37, Enchanted Hills No.1.

*Virginia Davis to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 2, Westover Subdivision-Resurvey of Lots 5-8.

*Payton Ashley Edwards to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 107, Laurel & Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Billy R. Leist to Guaranty Bank & Co., Lot 4, Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

*Bradley Thomas Kapellas and Shelby Hoyt to Mortgage Access Corp and Welchert Financial Services, Lot 40, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

*Paula Traxler to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Betty Marie Scott to Origin Bank, All of Lot 2, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.

*Deloris Prentiss to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Aviance L. Reed to The United States of America, Block 1, Lot 9, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Kathy Rivers Wooten to RiverHills Bank, Lot 147, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Henry C. Snodgrass and Marian A. Snodgrass to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 132, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Marriage Licences

*Sergio Jose Cossa, 46, Africa, to Vickye Vekesha Daily, 45, Louisiana.

*Carl M. Austin, 62, Louisiana, to Rita Ardoin, 62, Mississippi.

*Henry Stephen Reed, 75, Mississippi, to Lora Elizabeth Lee, 60, Mississippi.

*Nicholas Patrick Soileau, 32, Louisiana, to Taylor Lane Kelley, 29, Tennesee.

*Darnell Lakendrick White, 31, Mississippi, to Jalisa Chantae’ McGloster, 32, Mississippi.

*Christopher James Sanders, 25, Mississippi, to Ronni Nicole Wolfe, 24, Mississippi.

*Jonathan Karl Keen, 30, Mississippi, to Emily Eliza Douglas, 27, Mississippi.

*Mack Daniel Rather, 48, Mississippi, to Lakeshia Renee Hubbard, 48, Mississippi.