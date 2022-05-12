Warren County Sheriff’s Office questioning man in reported car theft

Published 2:54 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By John Surratt

(Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County Sheriff’s investigators are questioning a man in connection with the reported theft of a 2008 Cadillac SUV from Jackson that was stopped on Interstate 20.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Warren County authorities received a call from a Clinton police officer who said a record check of the car’s tag indicated it was reported stolen.

By the time the officer reached the car, however, it was outside the Clinton city limits and he notified Warren County, where several sheriff’s deputies and two Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers stopped the car on Interstate 20 at the 12-mile marker.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and the car was towed to the sheriff’s office and impounded.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

