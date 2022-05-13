Convention Center hosting inaugural Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival

The Vicksburg Convention Center is bringing art and music to Vicksburg on May 21 with the inaugural Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival at the convention center on Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard.

There is no charge to attend the festival, which is funded by $13,300 in American Recovery Plan Act funds approved Tuesday by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The festival begins at 2 p.m. with DJ J Lee and the opening of the children’s activities, which will be open until 6 p.m. The festival will feature artists and artisans exhibiting their work, including a performance by Vicksburg native Tony Davenport, who will take to the stage and paint in front of the audience beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Davenport is also coordinating the artist spotlights and working with artisans from around the state to come exhibit and promote their individual styles.

There will be a pop-up shop with a variety of vendors and a Visual Arts exhibition featuring regional artists displaying and selling their art.

Besides DJ J Lee, the festival will feature live performances starting at 4:30 p.m. by the following musicians:

• Jabo the Texas Prince of Zydeco from Houston, Texas.

• Local musician Glynn Fought will perform some of his original music at 5:30 p.m.

• Vicksburg’s Vickie Baker the Soul Diva at 6 p.m.

• Hairicane will perform 80s favorites beginning at 7:30 p.m.

• Headliner and Blues artist Jeff Floyd will take the stage and close the night out at 9 p.m.

Food vendors on-site at the festival include Doe’s Eat Place, Dontae’s Kitchen and Seazand Dreams.

For more information, call the VCC office at 601-630-2929 or email VCCDirector@vicksburg.org for more information.