March 7, 1924 – May 12, 2022

Mrs. Elizabeth Adine “Dena” Todd passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the age of 98, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana. She was born March 7, 1924, in Delhi, Louisiana.

A cremation ceremony will be held for Mrs. Elizabeth Adine “Dena” Todd at 11:00 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Father Bill Echols officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Following the cremation ceremony, family members only will gather at Silver Cross Cemetery to inter Dena’s ashes in a private committal service.

In lieu of flowers, mourners may donate to Trinity Episcopal Church in Tallulah, Louisiana.