Robert Arnold “Hobby” Hobkirk of Vicksburg, MS passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was 83. Visitation for Hobby will be on Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry White officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.