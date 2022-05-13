Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber hires Anne Elizabeth Buys as Chamber and Corporate Programs Director

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it has hired Anne Elizabeth Buys as the organization’s Chamber and Corporate Programs Director to support the redesign and implementation of Chamber and Corporate engagement programs for the Chamber of Commerce.

“Our business community takes pride in our Chamber of Commerce because it has been a constant advocate for business for over 100 years without interruption,” said Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership. “We owe great respect and appreciation to those businesses that through their chamber membership make a difference in our community by supporting the hard work of building a more prosperous future.

“After COVID-19 hit our region, we lost a couple of team members that either retired or moved away and we have since been looking for the right candidate to join us in this most important quest of shaping the future economic landscape of our community,” Diaz added. “Anne Elizabeth is the right person to lead those efforts and to help our business community re-engage with the Chamber and take advantage of all that the Chamber has to offer.”

Buys was selected by a subcommittee of the Chamber board from a group of highly talented applicants.

“Many people have known Anne Elizabeth as Miss Mississippi, but I also know her as a passionate, driven, and effective communicator for all things Vicksburg,” said Linda Fondren, a member of the selection committee. “She not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she understands that Warren County is on the move. I know she will serve this position with passion and joy.”

Buys previously worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District as a Public Affairs Specialist and served as the Outreach Coordinator where she supported the Corps in its internal and external communication strategies through the creation and distribution of newsletters, community engagement, public releases regarding the work of the Corps, event planning and monthly internal program updates.

Buys holds an undergraduate degree in Communications with an emphasis in Broadcasting from Mississippi State University.

She is a native of Vicksburg and attends Triumph Church of Vicksburg.