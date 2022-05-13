Vicksburg Police Reports: Three in custody for Wednesday auto burglary

Three individuals were taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department between Wednesday and Thursday, in relation to a reported auto burglary on Fleetwood Drive Wednesday morning.

All persons taken into custody are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a release from VPD said. The Vicksburg Police Department declined to identify the suspects.

Additionally, investigators are in the process of determining whether there is a connection between the auto burglary on Fleetwood Drive and other reported auto burglaries in that area.

“In several instances, unlocked vehicles have facilitated opportunities for recent auto burglaries around the City of Vicksburg,” a release from VPD read. “The Vicksburg Police Department is encouraging everyone to ensure their vehicles are secured.”

Auto theft reported at Walmart

In other reports, at 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, Vicksburg Police responded to Walmart, located at 2150 Iowa Blvd., for a reported auto theft.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 2 and 3 p.m., and is pending further investigation.