Vitamin E, Floppy hats and Dr Pepper: Warren County resident Frances Love Ford turns 104 on June 3

- Warren County resident Frances Love Ford will turn 104 on June 3, 2022. (Photo Submitted)
Warren County resident Frances Love Ford will reach the age of 104 on June 3, 2022.
Ford was married to the late Armond E. Ford. She and her husband had a soybean and cotton farm in the Tallula community in Issaquena County and Mrs. Ford also owned Tamette’s, a needlecraft shop located at the Battlefield Mall in the 70s.
The couple had two children, Grace Ford Dillon of Natchez and William Gene Ford, Sr. of Tallula, four grandchildren, Tammy Kelly, Gene Ford Jr., and Annette Ford Kindhart, all of Vicksburg and the late Steve Kelly of Natchez; six great-grandchildren, Heather and Alyssa Kindhart of Vicksburg, Erica and Garrett McDaniel of New Orleans, Christopher Kelly of Sumrall and Hailey Wroten of Natchez; four great-great-grandchildren, Catherine, Jeanne, Claire and Evie Grace Kelly of Sumrall and many great-nephews and great-nieces of Vicksburg.
Ford, who currently lives with her niece Patricia Vinzant in Bovina, believes in long walks around her neighborhood in Marion Park, using vitamin E and fish oil and wearing a long sleeve shirt and a floppy hat helped her stay healthy in addition to drinking her favorite soft drink, Dr Pepper.
In fact, she drank it daily until the age of 101. She is now treated to a Dr Pepper float from Whataburger once a month.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
