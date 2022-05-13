Vitamin E, Floppy hats and Dr Pepper: Warren County resident Frances Love Ford turns 104 on June 3

Warren County resident Frances Love Ford will reach the age of 104 on June 3, 2022.

Ford was married to the late Armond E. Ford. She and her husband had a soybean and cotton farm in the Tallula community in Issaquena County and Mrs. Ford also owned Tamette’s, a needlecraft shop located at the Battlefield Mall in the 70s.

The couple had two children, Grace Ford Dillon of Natchez and William Gene Ford, Sr. of Tallula, four grandchildren, Tammy Kelly, Gene Ford Jr., and Annette Ford Kindhart, all of Vicksburg and the late Steve Kelly of Natchez; six great-grandchildren, Heather and Alyssa Kindhart of Vicksburg, Erica and Garrett McDaniel of New Orleans, Christopher Kelly of Sumrall and Hailey Wroten of Natchez; four great-great-grandchildren, Catherine, Jeanne, Claire and Evie Grace Kelly of Sumrall and many great-nephews and great-nieces of Vicksburg.

Ford, who currently lives with her niece Patricia Vinzant in Bovina, believes in long walks around her neighborhood in Marion Park, using vitamin E and fish oil and wearing a long sleeve shirt and a floppy hat helped her stay healthy in addition to drinking her favorite soft drink, Dr Pepper.

In fact, she drank it daily until the age of 101. She is now treated to a Dr Pepper float from Whataburger once a month.