Ole Miss wins two, takes series from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — In the span of a few hours, Ole Miss’ baseball team accomplished something it hadn’t done in nearly 60 years.

The Rebels finished a 5-3 victory over LSU in a game that had been suspended by rain on Friday night, then hit four home runs in Saturday’s regularly-scheduled contest for an 11-1 victory.

The Saturday sweep gave Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 Southeastern Conference) its first back-to-back series wins in Baton Rouge since 1964-65. Ole Miss also won the series at Alex Box Stadium in 2019. Before that, it hadn’t won a series there since 1982. Ole Miss’ last road sweep of LSU was in a two-game series in 1964. They can end that drought as well — and possibly clinch a berth in the SEC Tournament — by winning Sunday’s finale that starts at 1 p.m.

The Rebels have now won six games in a row overall as they head into the stretch run of their SEC schedule.

In the first game Saturday, Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia returned to the mound after working the first two-plus innings and throwing 38 pitches Friday night. He went five more on Saturday, finishing with a career-high nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Closer Brandon Johnson struck out four batters to lock up his eighth save. Tim Elko homered in the fifth inning, while Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez finished with two RBIs apiece. Dunhurst and Gonzalez both hit two-run singles in the second inning Friday, before the game was suspended.

In the second game Saturday, the Rebels jumped on LSU (33-17, 14-12) from the get-go.

Elko and Kevin Graham hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning, Dunhurst hit a two-run shot in the second, and Justin Bench another solo home run in the fifth. The Rebels also scored five runs in the fourth inning and led 10-0 before LSU got on the board.

Elko, Graham, Dunhurst and Kemp Alderman all had two RBIs. Graham was 3-for-5, while Peyton Chatagnier had two hits and scored two runs.

Hunter Elliott (3-3) had nine strikeouts and allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings for Ole Miss. Josh Mallitz finished up with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Gavin Dugas had three hits, including a double, and scored a run for LSU.