VHS baseball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s baseball team will be held May 19, at 5 p.m., at Showers Field. The tryouts are for players entering grades 7-12 and transfer students.

All participants should bring a baseball glove, cleats or gym shoes, and must have a current physical.

For more information, email Vicksburg baseball head coach Antonio Calvin at antonio.calvin@vwsd.org

WC baseball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s baseball team will be held May 16 and 17, at 5 p.m. each day, at Viking Field located behind Beechwood Elementary School. The tryouts are for players entering grades 8-12.

All participants should bring a glove and must have a current physical.

For more information, contact Warren Central baseball head coach Randy Broome at 601-638-3372 or randyb@vwsd.org

WC softball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s softball team will be held May 17 and 18, at Lucy Young Field at Warren Central High School. The tryouts will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m. each day, and all new players must attend both days. If there is rain, the make-up date will be May 19.

All participants should bring a glove, cleats and batting helmet, but do not purchase new equipment if you don’t already have it. All new players must bring proof of a current physical on May 17, and parents must fill out concussion and clearance forms upon arrival.

For more information, email Warren Central softball head coach Dana McGivney at dmcgivney@vwsd.org

VHS softball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s softball team will be held May 17 and 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. each day, at the Softball Swamp field on Army Navy Drive. All players must attend both days, and must have a current physical and their own glove.

For more information, email Vicksburg softball head coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org

Bud Light Scramble

The 2022 Bud Light Scramble is scheduled for June 18 and 19 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The two-man scramble begins at 8 a.m. on June 18, and assigned tee times on June 19. The entry fee is $300 per team and includes green fee and cart, drinks and snacks. Closest-to-pin prizes will be awarded both days, and the top three finishers of each flight will receive Callaway clubs as prizes.

For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Summer bowling leagues

Organizational meetings for the summer 2022 bowling leagues at Fun Lanes, located in the former Vicksburg Mall, have been scheduled. All meetings will be held at Fun Lanes. All leagues will offer cash prizes to any league bowler who rolls a 300 game or 800 series in league play.

• The Monday Night Rollers will have their meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m. Competition begins May 23, and the season will last 10 weeks. There will be no bowling on May 30 or July 4. The league is open to all adult bowlers.

• The Tuesday Night Trio League, which will have three-person teams of adult bowlers, will meet May 17 at 7 p.m. and begin play immediately afterward.

• The Seniors League will hold its meeting on May 18 at 2 p.m. and begin play immediately afterward. The league is open to bowlers 50 years and older.

Contact Jackie Strange at 601-636-1262 or 601-529-3318, or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357 for more information, or sign up at Fun Lanes.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration for the co-ed adult league will begin on May 31.

The cost in both leagues is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The team will begin practice May 31, and its season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; or contact Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps for high school players this summer.

The Offensive Linemen and Defensive Linemen Camp is June 13-15 and costs $175 per person. Registration will begin at noon inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus.

The 7-on-7 Team Camp is June 16. The cost of the camp is $225 per team. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. in the Mayo Athletic Field House.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. All waiver forms are available at sports.hindscc.edu.

For more information, email Hinds head coach Larry Williams at larry.williams@hindscc.edu

Hinds basketball tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its women’s basketball team on June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at J.D. Boyd Gymnasium on the Utica campus. All players must bring athletic clothes and have a current physical.

For more information and to register, contact Hinds head coach Perry Fletcher by phone at 601-842-3261, or by email at godscoach@yahoo.com