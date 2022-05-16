Memorial services for Gloria Busby Price, 81, of Tallulah, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Mound Baptist Church, Mound, LA with Bro. Steve Hillman officiating.

Mrs. Gloria was born February 7, 1941 in Tallulah, LA and passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Delhi, LA. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Busby and James Price; and son, Ricky Busby.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Bishop and husband, Shelton of Tallulah, Gary Busby of Tallulah, and Carl Busby and Starley Sheffield of Tallulah; grandchildren, Shelley Cockerham and husband, Chris, Stacey Sandidge and husband, Jeff, Shawna Mize and husband, Thomas, Robert Busby and wife, Ashley, Jim Busby and wife, Lindsy, Dillon Busby and wife, Elisha, Kayla Busby, Cathy Busby, Matt Coody, and Trey Busby; 15-great grandchildren and 2-great-great grandchildren; sister, Louise Acuff; and brothers, Ronald Hodge, Donald Hodge, and Charles Hodge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mound Baptist Church, 107 Hunter Dr., Tallulah, LA 71282.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.