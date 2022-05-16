Vicksburg Police Reports: Weekend sees home break-ins, stolen vehicle

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to one home burglary, the theft of a pickup truck and an auto burglary between May 13 and 15.

Items stolen from Vicksburg residence

At approximately 2:34 a.m. Friday, the VPD responded to a residence located on Second North Street.

The complainant reported the theft of multiple items from the residence, and that a forced entry was made. The incident is pending further investigation.

Truck stolen from Baum Street, later recovered

On Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., Vicksburg police responded to a residence on Baum Street in reference to a reported motor vehicle theft.

The reporting party advised that the keys were left inside the truck, but that they reportedly left it locked. The incident was reported to have occurred between 5 and 11 p.m. that night.

Vicksburg Police located and recovered the stolen vehicle, reported as a 2020 Ford F-150, at approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

Gun, ammo, laptop stolen from car parked at casino

On Sunday morning at 10:10 a.m., an individual came to the Vicksburg Police Department to report a theft from a motor vehicle.

The reporting party advised the incident occurred while parked at the Riverwalk Hotel on the night of May 13.

Multiple items were stolen, including a handgun, ammunition, as well as a laptop. There is reportedly surveillance video of the auto burglary. The incident is pending further investigation.