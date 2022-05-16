Warren County woman hospitalized after rescue

First responders worked for more than an hour Sunday night before freeing a woman who became trapped when a tree fell and crushed a section of a mobile home on Road Runner Road in the Eagle Lake community.

“The first 911 call for the lady on Road Runner was at 8:01 p.m., and she was freed and being carried to the ambulance at 9:38 p.m.,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

He said the woman, who was not identified, was taken by Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Her condition was unavailable.

“As far as we know, she never lost consciousness,” Pace said. “She was talking to us throughout the rescue so she was able to help us help her.”

He said the woman was one of five people in the mobile home when the tree hit it. Four of the occupants, he said, were in the section of the mobile home that was not crushed and received minor injuries.

Pace said the crushing of the trailer pushed the woman through the floor of the structure and emergency operators from the Vicksburg Fire Department, Warren County Fire Department and Warren County sheriff’s deputies had to cut away the lower frame of the trailer to free her and get her to the waiting ambulance.

Pace said the entrapment was the most serious incident Sunday as a severe thunderstorm hit Warren County with rain and high winds, which also damaged the roofs of other homes in the Eagle Lake area.

“At the height of the storm we had 20 road closures either completely closed or lanes partially blocked,” he said. “Jamie Cain, the county road manager, had all of his crews on duty and the blockages were cleared up very quickly.”

As of Monday morning, Pace said, there were two roads that were not cleared pending the arrival of Entergy crews to remove utility lines entangled in the trees. One area was Paxton Road behind the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus and another on Grange Hall Road west of Halls Ferry Road.

Pace said there were possibly some secondary roads that may have been partially closed but county road crews were cleaning those areas.