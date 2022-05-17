2nd Congressional District Candidate forum set for Thursday

Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By John Surratt

Democrat Jerry Kerner and Republicans Michael Carson, Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter, Blacks In Government First Mississippi Chapter and the Vicksburg Branch of the NAACP will host a Meet the Candidates Forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the circuit courtroom of the Warren County Courthouse.

This forum, which is being held before the June 7 party primary election, will provide the opportunity for area residents to get to know the candidates and provide an opportunity for the candidates to get their message to the people.

Four candidates for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Jerry Kerner and Republicans Michael Carson, Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers will participate in the forum. Democratic incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson, of nearby Bolton, Miss., will not be attending.

For additional information, please contact Gertrude Young at 601-831-3005 or Grace Hicks Brown at 601-218-2571.

