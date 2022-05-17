John Henry Washington a resident of Roling Fork, MS passed away on Monday, May 9 in the University Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 73. He was a retired diesel mechanic and member of Egremont M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Malichi and Katherine Washington, his son Kevin Washington, and daughter Karen Washington, his brothers Eugene Washington and Malichi Washington, his sisters Geraldine Magee and Marie Cubit.

He is survived by his son Joshua Britton of Memphis, TN his brothers Issad Washington of Cary, MS James Washington and Larry Washington both of Rolling Fork, MS and his sister Katie Pearl Coleman of Rolling Fork, MS 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, May 21 at 12 noon in the Egremont Chapel M. B. Church with Rev. Rex Anderson officiating; interment shall follow in the Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20 in the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings required while inside the building.