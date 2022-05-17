Funeral services for Rose Mary Jones Shaw, 70, who died Sunday, May 15, at River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, Ms, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Second Baptist Church in Port Gibson, MS with Rev. Charles Reed officiating and Rev. Ray Earl Coleman doing the eulogy. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; A mask must be worn for the visitation as well as the funeral service. Burial will be at McCay Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

