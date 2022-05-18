Jacqueline Lyons Moore 

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Jacqueline Lyons Moore passed away on May 14, 2022, at Merit Health River Region. She was 61.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center with Pastor Darryl Phillips, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 12 Noon until 6 pm with family present from 5 pm until 6 pm.

 

