SUMMER CAMPS: Vicksburg Warren School District announces summer programming

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Warren School District has scheduled free Summer Enrichment Camps for students who are looking for opportunities to expand and challenge their educational interests.

These camps will offer engaging activities geared toward bolstering improvement and serving as a review of material from the past school year. Activities will be offered through individual and small group learning to provide focused experiences that address students’ individual needs and grade-level expectations, which include remediation for students who are struggling.

The Summer Enrichment Camps will also allow VWSD students to get a jump start on math, english language and arts, and science content for the upcoming school year and provide students who speak English as a second language an opportunity to expand their learning in the areas of reading, writing, speaking and listening.

“The Vicksburg Warren School District recognizes the importance of equitable opportunities to empower our students academically over the summer months,” said VWSD Director of Curriculum Dr. Phatasis O’Harroll. And it is through these summer enrichment camps, O’Harroll said, students will have the opportunity to recover from academic learning loss, boost or jumpstart academic learning, build on student interest and engagement and promote language acquisition.

Currently, the VWSD has 65 English Language learners enrolled in the district, VWSD Communications and Media Specialist Christi Kilroy said.

Enrichment Camps offered:

ACT Summer Enrichment Camp

From 8 a.m. until noon Mondays through Thursdays June 6 -June 30 at Beechwood Elementary School

The camp is offered to rising 9th through 12th graders and focuses on maximizing a student’s ACT score to help increase their opportunity for college acceptance and scholarships. To register, visit http://ow.ly/S79I50J7SjS.

Literacy Enrichment Camp

From 8 a.m. until noon Mondays through Thursdays June 6 – 30 at Dana Road Elementary School, 1247 Dana Road.

The camp is offered to kindergarten through 4th-grade students and will engage participants in innovative lessons and activities to strengthen reading and writing skills. Transportation and lunch are provided. To register, visit http://ow.ly/2xGc50J7SKf.

ESL Summer Enrichment Camp

From 8 a.m. until noon Mondays through Thursdays June 6 – 30 at Beechwood Elementary School, 999 MS-27.

The camp is offered to kindergarten through 12th-grade students who would like to gain exposure to academic and conversational English while engaging in interactive and collaborative instruction in Math, English, Social Studies and STEM. Transportation and Lunch provided. To register, visit http://ow.ly/2xGc50J7SKf.

#goIT STEM CAMP 

From 8 a.m. until noon Mondays through Thursdays June 6 – 30 at Vicksburg Intermediate School, 1245 Dana Road.

The camp is offered to rising 5th -8th graders who are interested in computer science and technology. Transportation and Lunch provided. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdIKyFPxOHyGc…/.

The VWSD will also hold a Vicksburg Warren School District NOSL ASTRO CAMP®

The camp, which is a NASA’s Out of School-time Learning (NOSL) program, offered through the Stennis Space Center as Astro Camp® is offered to upcoming 4th through 8th graders and will provide unique activities to inspire authentic STEM experiences. This program uses nationally aligned science and math standards to spark student interests in Aeronautics, Earth/Solar Systems, Technology, and International Space Station/ Moon/Mars Missions. From 8:30 until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday July 11-14 and from 8:30 a.m. until noon Friday July 15 at the Academy of Innovation.

Deadline for registration is May 20. The camp has 60 spots available, and they will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure equal numbers, 12 students from each grade will be selected. Lunch and breakfast will be provided, and parents must sign a behavior agreement once accepted into the camp. To register, visit
https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfEwol9GaLCJY…/viewform.

