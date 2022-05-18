Suzanne Smith Harpole of Edwards passed away on May 17, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. The daughter of the late Esther Hunt Smith and Fred Day Smith of McComb, Suzanne was 66 years old and was a graduate of the University of Houston at Victoria and taught in Warren County Schools for decades.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dave Harpole of Edwards, a son, Noble Harpole and fiancée Lynn Landers of Vicksburg, a daughter, Marianna Harpole Hilbun and husband, Jamie and granddaughters Mary Frances Hilbun and Lucy Hilbun of Edwards, her brother, Larry Smith, of Victoria, TX, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucie Harpole Mashburn and Bill Mashburn of Zachary, LA, nephew Will Lampton and wife, Meredith of Zachary, niece Claire Mashburn Grooms and husband, Peter of Altus, OK, great-nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edwards Cemetery, 5800 Anderson Road, Edwards, MS 39066.