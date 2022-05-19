Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple firearms stolen from unlocked cars over 2-day period

A series of burglaries were reported to the Vicksburg Police Department between Monday and Tuesday — all involving stolen firearms.

Most of the vehicles involved were unlocked, but one burglarized vehicle was a “smash-and-grab.” According to police department reports, there is a possibility the firearm in that instance was left in plain sight.

Guns stolen from cars at convenience stores

On Monday at 3:46 p.m., Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Hillside Drive to take a report of a stolen firearm.

The reporting party advised that a family member came into possession of their handgun. The reporting party advised the handgun was taken from the family member while at the 4-Way Grocery convenience store, located at the intersection of Bazinsky Road and Wisconsin Avenue.

Later, at 6:56 p.m. a complainant came to the Vicksburg Police Department to report an auto burglary.

According to the reporting party, a handgun was stolen from their vehicle. The reporting party advised the theft took place while they were inside the Alcorn Supermart at the intersection of Alcorn Drive and Mission 66.

The reporting party also advised that a malfunctioning key fob was possibly to blame for unlocked doors. This incident is reported to have occurred between 5:30 p.m. and the time the incident was reported.

Gun stolen from R.L. Chase Drive

At 7:27 p.m., Vicksburg Police responded to R.L. Chase Drive in the Kings Community for a reported auto burglary.

The reporting party advised that a brick was used to break the driver’s side window of their vehicle. A firearm was reportedly stolen. There is believed to be surveillance video of the incident and it is currently pending investigation.

Stolen vehicle recovered

In other reports from Monday, at 7:45 p.m. Vicksburg Police responded to 1001 Clay St. in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The reporting party advised they’d left their vehicle running while they’d entered a store. The vehicle was subsequently located and recovered.

Gun stolen from home on Bazinsky Road

On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., the VPD responded to a residence on Bazinsky Road for a reported theft.

The reporting party advised an individual stole a backpack from the complainant’s residence containing multiple items.

One of those items, a handgun was not recovered.

Gun stolen from car on Mercer Street

Later, at 5:25 p.m., Vicksburg Police responded to Mercer Street in reference to an auto burglary.

The reporting party advised leaving their vehicle unsecured, and a handgun was stolen. The incident is reported to have occurred between Monday and Tuesday.

Gun stolen from car on Baldwyn Ferry Road

At 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, the VPD responded to 1900 Baldwyn Ferry Road for a reported auto burglary.

The complainant advised that a handgun was stolen from their unsecured vehicle. According to the complainant, the driver’s side door was not locked. The incident is believed to have occurred in the evening hours of Tuesday.

All incidents are pending further investigation.