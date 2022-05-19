Warren County Land Records May 9 to May 16

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 9 to May 16.

Warranty Deeds

*Derrick Culbert to Omar Esquilin Mangual and Yamiretsy Pagan Albelo, Lot 10, Lightcap Extension.

*Ronald D. Taylor to Clell M. Allred III, Lot 25, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Jennifer Nugent, Candy Anderson, William B. Stephens Sr. and Christopher Stephens to Sarah Kate Smith, Lot 64, Lake Forest No. 1.

*David Lamar Barnett Jr. to DC Barnett Enterprises LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Essie Lee Horton Brown and Thelma Lee Horton Carter to Lisa Shelton, Block 11, Lots A & B, Springfield Short Resurvey Square 11.

*C & M REI LLC to Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Barry Brian Batey and Crystal Beth Batey to Spencer Kennedy Farmer and Corinne K. Farmer, Lot 20 and Part of Lot 19, Parkside Terrace.

* Jennifer Beyl to Alora McGriggs and Lawerence McGriggs, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*R & R Ventures LLC to Brandy Ann Boyd, Lot 64, Fair View.

*Alfred F. Cofrancesco and Deborah Ann Cofrancesco to Teri Nightingale and John A. Nightingale, Lot 36, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

*Henry Louis Stone and Bobbi Jo Stone to Michelle Collins and Jason Collins, Lot 35, Camelot Estates No. 2.

*Benny R. White Jr. and Virginia N. White to Tommy Milton Di Mattia Jr. and Kate E. Dickson, Lot 154, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Rodger Dale Guy and Brenda Jean Guy to Walter Lee Hollingsworth Jr., Part of Lot 5, Belle Isle on the Lake Part of Lot 109.

*Louis C. Manadier to Gregory Hayes and Pamela Hayes, Lots 54 to 57, Alpine Heights.

*Travis Scott McCullough to Jeffery Henry and Anna Henry, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham and Wade Preston Parham to William Scott Parham, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Vicky Boulton Henshaw to Steven Stuart and Brooke Stuart, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Russell Jolly to Jolly Holdings LLC, Part of Southwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Emmett R. Neal and Jeanne Neal Kent to Elizabeth Martin Stanley and Daniel Nelson Stanley, Lot 226, Oak Park No. 5.

*Brenda Love and Jacob Love to Cassandra Olukoju, Lot 379, Openwood Plantation No.8-E; Part of Lot 378 and Part of 378 A, Openwood Plantation No. 8-E.

*Michael D. (David) Strickland to Muddy River Properties LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Lot 15 and 16, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

*Richard A. Selby II to WBJ Associates LLC, Part of Section 19 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Yamiretsy Pagan Albelo and Omar Esquilan Mangual to Fidelity Bank, Block 5, Lot 10, Lightcap No. 2.

*Clell M. Allred III to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 25, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Bryan S. Green and Yana L. Green to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Brandy Ann Boyd to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 64, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Jason Collins to Michelle Collins to JFQ Lending LLC, Lot 35, Camelot Estates No. 2.

*Tommy Milton Di Mattia Jr. and Kate Dickson to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 154, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*James E. Edwards Jr. to Linda K. Edwards and Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lots 12 and 13, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

*Spencer Kennedy Farmer and Corrine K. Farmer to Reliant Mortgage LLC, Lot 20 and Part of Lot 19, Parkside Terrace.

*Kristi Gordon to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 1 and 15, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

*Dollie Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 45, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Aretha J. Segrest to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 73, Marion Park No. 4 Block A.

*Julie R. Kelley to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Teri Nightingale and John A. Nightingale to Loandepot.com, Lot 36, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

*Cassandra Olukoju to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, Lot 379, Openwood Plantation No.8-E; Part of Lot 378 and Part of Lot 378A, Openwood Plantation No.8-E.

*Muddy River Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Elizabeth Martin Stanley and Daniel Nelson Stanley to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 226, Oak Park No. 5.

*John Derman Woods Jr. and Martha Ann Woods to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Linda S. Parker to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 41, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Andrew Harris Rainer and Amy Jackson Rainer to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Steven Stuart and Melyssa Stuart to Regions Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Elizabeth B. Thornton and Philip B. Thornton to RiverHills Bank, Lots 3, 4 and 28, Baum.

*Sarah Kate Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 64, Lake Forest No. 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Jonathan Matthew Wilkerson, 26, North Carolina, to Christian Elizabeth Rhodes, 24, Alabama.

*Christopher Alexander Alford, 38, Mississippi, to Carla Rae Littlehawk, 29, Minnesota.

*Bruce Bennett Edwards, 62, to Ouida Bernette Theriot, 57.

*James Robert Reaves, 31, Mississippi, to Jai Nicole Dobson, 29, Illinois.

*Harvey Lee Gray, 48, Mississippi, to Carman Deann Friley, 45, Mississippi.

*Ryan Michael Savage, 34, Mississippi, to Lucy Katherine-Co Turner, 32, Mississippi.