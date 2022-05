Funeral services for Marvin Earl Stewart, 68, of Batesville and formerly of Rolling Fork, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Mount Lula MB Church, Rolling Fork, with the Rev. Terrell J. Stewart officiating. He died May 12, 2022, at his home. Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.