OUR OPINION: Voter turnout will determine Mississippi’s Congressional Elections

The primary election for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat will take place on June 7.

For the people of Warren County, this election could mean another term with Rep. Bennie Thompson at the helm, or the opportunity for a new face in the mix. It will, truly, all come down to who turns up at the ballot box that day (and, of course, in November).

During the 2020 primaries, a meager 28 percent of Warren County’s voting population went to their polling place on election day. In speaking with our local officials this week, the turnout for this year’s primary election is expected to be even lower.

The way District 2 was redrawn this year, with Vicksburg sandwiched between the Metro Jackson area and the entire Mississippi Delta, it is more vital than ever for Warren County voters to get to the polls and make sure their votes count.

And if you’re gunning for change, a piddly 28-percent voter turnout isn’t going to cut it.

Across the country and the state, the public is facing some of the worst economic issues in decades. Inflation is at an all-time high, gas prices are skyrocketing and supply chains are crumbling. Mississippi, the most food-insecure state in the country, is not immune to the baby formula shortage. Aside from that, the abortion debate is at the forefront of discussion, more so now than it was 50 years ago. We’re also facing statewide infrastructure issues, with many roads and bridges being rated in the poorest-possible conditions.

Locally, we’re still searching for a permanent solution to flooding problems in places like the Yazoo Backwater area and the Kings community. We’re still in need of state funds to make repairs and improvements in our area. We’re still looking for more industry, more job opportunities, improved quality of life for ourselves and our neighbors.

We’ve all, at one point or another, said we’re sick of being stagnant. But on June 7, and on Nov. 8, every eligible voter needs to look in the mirror and ask if they’re fed up enough to put their vote where their mouth is.

Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or somewhere in between, your vote matters. Educate yourself on which candidate’s views align with your own, whose policies are the best match for your ideals and beliefs and go vote.