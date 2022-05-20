South Park Elementary School named distinguished school for STEM and career learning program

South Park Elementary School announced Thursday that it has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

It is one of just 282 schools across the United States and one of only six in Mississippi to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK through 12th-grade students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“It is an honor to be able to participate in such an amazing program. It wouldn’t be the success that it is today without the support of our administration, faculty, and community,” said Kimberly Reeves, PLTW teacher. “We at South Park want to make a difference in our students’ lives. It’s never about the role but the goal of making South Park a better place to learn and succeed. PLTW has made that possible for students at South Park. It has enabled students to learn with hands-on and real-world situations.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, South Park had to have at least 75 percent of the student body participating in at least one PLTW Launch module and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module in each grade (K-5) during the 2020-21 school year.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“We are honored to recognize South Park Elementary for their unwavering commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO of PLTW. “South Park should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.

For more information on South Park Elementary School’s PLTW Launch program, contact Kimberly Reeves at 601-636-0176.