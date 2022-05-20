Texas A&M equestrian rider Emmy-Lu Marsh, a Tallulah Academy graduate, was named the reining national co-rider of the year by the National College Equestrian Association.

Marsh, a junior, posted an 11-4-2 record this season, with three Most Outstanding Performer honors and was named an Ariat NCEA Second Team All-American. She also set a Texas A&M record with a score of 78 in the team’s season-opening meet at South Dakota State in September, and was on the All-Southeastern Conference team.