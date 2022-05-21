Porter’s Chapel Academy honors 2022 valedictorian, salutatorian

Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Olivia Kate Masterson was named valedictorian and Macey Leanne Bufkin was named salutatorian of Porter's Chapel Academy's class of 2022.

Two young women have taken the top honors at Porters Chapel Academy.

Olivia Kate Masterson was named the school’s valedictorian and Macey Leanne Bufkin was named salutatorian.

Masterson, who is the daughter of Dr. Calvin and Dana Masterson, said she was excited when she learned she had been named PCA’s 2022 graduating class valedictorian.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“The feeling was pure joy,” Masterson said. “It was something I have worked so hard for, and it has finally paid off.”

Masterson said it had always been her priority to be at the top of her class, and helping her reach the goal was her family and faculty at PCA.

“I would like to thank my parents and siblings for pushing me to always do well. I would also like to thank Mr. Williams, Mrs. McClain, Mr. Crabtree, Mrs. Baker and Mrs. Warren. They always wanted the very best for me and they always believed in me,” she said.

Masterson is graduating with a 4.5 GPA and was awarded a Red Carpet Bowl Scholarship and a Merit Scholarship from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

While a student at PCA, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta. She was a cheerleader, a member of Key Club, and on the school’s softball, basketball and track teams. Masters was also a member of the Cotillion Club and SubDebs.

Masterson is set to attend the University of Louisiana-Monroe and major in pre-nursing with plans to become a nurse practitioner.

During her valedictorian speech, Masterson said, she will remind her class God is always present in their lives.

“And I will remind them to pursue Christ in whatever they plan to do after high school,” she said.

Bufkin named PCA salutatorian

Macey Leanne Bufkin is the daughter of Mickey and Mary Bufkin.

In learning she had been named salutatorian of her graduating class, she said she was “excited.”

“My goal was to do the best that I could,” she said. “It was a close competition for salutatorian.”

Bufkin credited her mother as being her biggest supporter.

“My mom was a great support in helping me achieve my goals,” she said.

Bufkin, who graduated with a 4.41 GPA, said she plans to attend Hinds Community College and study nursing. She received two scholarships from HCC — one for having a 4.0 or above GPA and the other for being named salutatorian.

While a student at PCA, Bufkin was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She served on the student council, was a cheerleader and was a member of the softball, track and basketball teams. Bufkin was named a 2022 Delta Honor Graduate and was awarded PCA’s 2022 scholar-athlete of the year.

During her salutatorian speech, she said, she plans to tell her classmates, “We have faced many challenges, but we made it.”

Porter’s Chapel Academy will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Vicksburg.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

RECOVERY AND RESTORATION: Belmont Gardens begins next chapter as addiction recovery center

New director selected for ERDC High Performance Computing Modernization Program

ELVIS IS IN THE BUILDING: Sampler Antique Club gets visit from ‘The King’

Bandit Run traveling through Vicksburg for 45th anniversary of ‘Smokey and the Bandit’

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Has roadwork on I-20 forced you to change travel routes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...