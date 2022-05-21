Who’s Hot

Published 7:55 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius football player Tristan Wilbanks won the Virgadamo Award at the school’s annual athletic awards banquet.

The Virgadamo Award, named for Anthony Virgadamo, is given annually to a top player and team leader on the St. Aloysius football team and is regarded as the school’s highest athletic honor.
Anthony Virgadamo was a standout athlete and student at St. Aloysius in the late 1940s. He graduated in 1948, joined the Marine Corps, and went off to serve in the Korean War. He was killed in action, but his classmates and friends made certain his memory lived on by establishing the Virgadamo Award shortly after his death. It’s been presented every year since the early 1950s.

