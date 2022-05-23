Lt. Col. Bobby Ford Hammett (86 years old) passed away November 28, 2019, at the home of his daughter Patricia Sue Russell and son-in-law Henry Ellis Russell with whom he had resided for thirteen years. His life was celebrated with a memorial trek to Pikes Peak Colorado in June of 2021. His cremated remains will be buried in the Hammett family plot at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 326 Lover’s Lane Vicksburg, MS on May 26, 2022.

He was born July 20, 1933, in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Marcus Aubrey Hammett and Delia Ford Hammett. He attended Mississippi State College and upon graduation entered the United States Air Force where he served for 28 years. His duties took him to Larson AFB, Washington, Whiteman AFB, Missouri, Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico, Westover AFB, Massachusetts, Ubon, Thailand, Ellington AFB, Texas, RAF Bracknell and Upavon, UK, SAC, Omaha, Nebraska, RAF Bentwaters, UK and Peterson, Colorado Springs. He was well liked by the men under his command. He made many lifetime friends during this time and had many experiences which have become legendary family lore. He retold these stories with humor and great storytelling skill.

He began running marathons when he was in his 40’s joining the RAF running team. He ran many a well known race including the original Greek Marathon, the Boston Marathon, all of the races in Colorado, his home state for many years. His most accomplished record is running the Pike’s Peak Marathon for 20 consecutive years starting at age 48. Unfortunately, a fall that tore all his ligaments in both knees around age 69 ended his running career.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Medgar Love Hammett (M.L.) and Marcus Aubrey Hammett and sister Delia Hammett Williams. He is survived by his sister Betty Hammett Tolbert of Panama City, Florida.

He is survived by all five children he raised with Evangeline Hope Engen Hammett: Jole Colette Engen of Port Townsend, WA, Bobby Scott Hammett (Dianne) of Dallas, TX, Patty Sue Russell (Ellis) of Newberry, SC, Cyndy Lou Vreeland (Tim) of Columbia, SC and Michael Ford Hammett (Oakland, IA). His daughter Gabriella Brock (Loren) of Rosenberg, TX survived him and many great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Run on Dad & Grandpa. When the going gets tough, we are inspired by you.