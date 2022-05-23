Movie filmed in Vicksburg to premiere worldwide on May 29

Los Angeles, CA— “Lies My Sister Told Me,” a female-driven thriller that was shot, cast and produced throughout the greater Vicksburg area, is scheduled to World Premiere on Sunday, May 29, exclusively on The Lifetime Network.

“Lies My Sister Told Me” is a movie that follows the suspenseful twists and turns involving a stolen identity between two twin sisters. It is co-produced and developed by K5IVE and Robbins Entertainment.

The film is directed by Dylan Vox, of Penalty Vox Productions, and stars Nicole Marie Johnson and Kate Edmonds, two actors that have appeared in multiple Lifetime Network thrillers over the years. Several local Vicksburg area actors appear in the film as well, including the acting debut of Vicksburg Police Chief, Penny Jones, who plays herself in one of the film’s climactic scenes. Some local residents also worked on the film’s production crew.

Filming for “Lies My Sister Told Me” began in July of 2021 with all of the shooting locations taking place right in the heart of historic downtown Vicksburg. Filming locations include the B.B. Club, Vicksburg’s riverfront murals and the antebellum home Anchuca.

“Filming in Vicksburg was a great experience,” said Kyle Dill, Executive Producer and Owner of K5IVE. “The scenic shots in this film showcase and capture the beauty and good old-fashioned Southern charm of Vicksburg, a community that boasts an abundance of history and tradition.”