2022-23 St. Aloysius athletic awards

Softball

Champion of Character – Miracle Flowers and Christine Wallace

MVP – Kyleigh Cooper

Golden Glove – Kyleigh Cooper

Rookie of the Year – Megan Theriot and Presley Brister

Offensive award – Kyleigh Cooper, Ali Grace Luke and Lydia Nettles

Defensive award – Maddy McSherry, Abigail Mikulski and Ali Grace Luke

Pitcher of the Year – Kyleigh Cooper

Coaches award – Kyleigh Cooper

Newcomer of the Year – Lily Perniciaro, Lydia Nettles, Crawley Haller and Me’kayla Flowers

Boys basketball

MVP – Lazaveon Sylvester

Best defensive player – Ahmad Stewart

Senior award – Carter Magee

Playmaker award – Padre Gray

Sportsmanship award – Will Keen

Best rebounder – Matthew Pitre

Girls basketball

Hustle Award – Emily Cook

MVP – Falyn Lusby

Best offensive player – Falyn Lusby

Best defensive player – Emily Cook

Most improved – Christian Harris and Leah Larson

Heart of a Champion – Skylar Connelly

Captain Award – Lizzy Theriot and Marissa Jabour

Rebounder of the Year – McKenzie Cole

Iceman – Maddy McSherry

Junior varsity MVP – Taryn Lusby

Football

Virgadamo Award – Tristan Wilbanks

Warren Doiron Award – Adam Francisco

Buglewicz Heart of a Champion Award – Chase Tucker

District Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker

All-District – Jax Oglesby, Mason Watts, Damien Reeves, Jack Gannon and Padre Gray

Honorable mention all-district – Thomas Dowe, Will Dowe, Cooper Madison and Josh Larsen

Best offensive lineman – Mason Watts

Best wide receiver – Carter Magee

Best back – Damien Reeves

Most improved offensive player – Carson Smith and Matthew Pitre

Offensive MVP – Padre Gray

Most feared hitter – Jack Gannon

Best defensive lineman – Jax Oglesby

Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker

Heart of a Flash – Tristan Wilbanks and Adam Francisco

Senior awards – Tristan Wilbanks, Cooper Madison, Greyson Simmons, Stone Williams, Chase Tucker, Dillon Chambers, Jack Gannon, Carter Magee, Adam Francisco, Josh Larsen, Staas Eb

Swimming awards

Heart of a Champion – Leah Larson

Most valuable boys swimmer – John Daniel Busby

Most valuable girsl swimmer – Emily Cook

Most improved boys swimmer – Justin Glass

Most improved swimmer – Campbell McCoy

Boys track and field

Top field event – Jake Brister

Top runner – Sam Hall

Most valuable – Jake Brister

All-District – Jake Brister

Girls track and field

Most valuable – Cati Mathews

Top hurdler – Cati Mathews

Top sprinter – Ally Doiron

Top distance – Samantha Edwards

All-District – Cati Mathews, Ally Doiron, Presley Brister, Megan Theriot, Samantha Edwards, Anslee Everett, Madelyn Kavanaugh and Linley Miles

Girls cross country

Captains – Linley Miles and Julia Tuminello

Most valuable runner – Hendrix Eldridge

Most outstanding runner – Samantha Edwards

Heart of a Champion – Samantha Edwards

Boys cross country

Captains – Logan Johnson and Spencer Carroll

Most valuable runner – Walker Lambiotte

Most outstanding runner – Spencer Carroll

Heart of a Champion – Dalton Windham

Girls soccer

Golden Boot Award – Bree Butler

Coach’s award – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot

Rock Solid Defender Award – Cati Mathews

Most improved offensive player – Madi Mathews

Leadership award – Elizabeth Theriot

Most improved player – Samantha Edwards

Most effort defender – Emily Cook and Falyn Lusby

Most improved midfielder – Grace Windham

Defender award – Taryn Lusby

All-State player – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot

First-time goalie award – Ella Gray

Team player award – Bree Butler

Most versatile player – Madelyn Roesch

Boys soccer

JV Rookie award – Caleb Tucker

JV MVP – J.R. McCain

JV coach’s award – Carter Smithhart

Varsity rookie award – Dalton Windham

Varsity best defender – Thomas Dowe

Varsity coach’s award – Will Dowe

Varsity best offensive – John Ellis Montgomer

Varsity MVP – Cooper Madison

Carson Kurtz Award – Chase Tucker

Golf

MVP – Will Keen

Senior awards – Joshua Larsen, Greyson Simmons,

J.T. Tucker

Flash Award – Gracie Griggs and Lydia Nettles

Cheerleading

Rookie of the year – Carrie Wood

Veteran of the year – Falyn Lusby

Leadership – Ali Blackburn

Heart of a Flash – Emily Cook

Most valuable – Kate Simrall

Caroline Simrall/Coaches award – Laiken Leist

Dance team

Leadership – Maggie Roberson

Heart of a Flash – Allie Boland

Veteran of the year – Ally Doiron

Coach’s award – Sarah Jacobs Houser

Most improved – Karly Henderson

Rookie of the year – Ryan Hadley Grey

Girls tennis

MVP – Carrie Wood

Most versatile – Ali Blackburn

Most improved – Sarah Beth Johnston

Senior award and Flash award – Maggie Roberson

Coaches award – Olivia Larson and Julia Tuminello

Sportsmanship award – Laike Leist

Baseball

MVP – Adam Francisco

Best offensive player – Adam Francisco

Best defensive player – Carter Magee

Rookie of the year – Nathaniel Moore

Connor Clark Award – Dalton Windham

Flash Award – Tristan Wilbanks

JV newcomer of the year – Walt Andrews

Best JV defensive player – Evan Gordon

JV Flash Award – Ryan Steed