St. Aloysius athletic awards
Published 8:00 am Monday, May 23, 2022
2022-23 St. Aloysius athletic awards
Softball
Champion of Character – Miracle Flowers and Christine Wallace
MVP – Kyleigh Cooper
Golden Glove – Kyleigh Cooper
Rookie of the Year – Megan Theriot and Presley Brister
Offensive award – Kyleigh Cooper, Ali Grace Luke and Lydia Nettles
Defensive award – Maddy McSherry, Abigail Mikulski and Ali Grace Luke
Pitcher of the Year – Kyleigh Cooper
Coaches award – Kyleigh Cooper
Newcomer of the Year – Lily Perniciaro, Lydia Nettles, Crawley Haller and Me’kayla Flowers
Boys basketball
MVP – Lazaveon Sylvester
Best defensive player – Ahmad Stewart
Senior award – Carter Magee
Playmaker award – Padre Gray
Sportsmanship award – Will Keen
Best rebounder – Matthew Pitre
Girls basketball
Hustle Award – Emily Cook
MVP – Falyn Lusby
Best offensive player – Falyn Lusby
Best defensive player – Emily Cook
Most improved – Christian Harris and Leah Larson
Heart of a Champion – Skylar Connelly
Captain Award – Lizzy Theriot and Marissa Jabour
Rebounder of the Year – McKenzie Cole
Iceman – Maddy McSherry
Junior varsity MVP – Taryn Lusby
Football
Virgadamo Award – Tristan Wilbanks
Warren Doiron Award – Adam Francisco
Buglewicz Heart of a Champion Award – Chase Tucker
District Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker
All-District – Jax Oglesby, Mason Watts, Damien Reeves, Jack Gannon and Padre Gray
Honorable mention all-district – Thomas Dowe, Will Dowe, Cooper Madison and Josh Larsen
Best offensive lineman – Mason Watts
Best wide receiver – Carter Magee
Best back – Damien Reeves
Most improved offensive player – Carson Smith and Matthew Pitre
Offensive MVP – Padre Gray
Most feared hitter – Jack Gannon
Best defensive lineman – Jax Oglesby
Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker
Heart of a Flash – Tristan Wilbanks and Adam Francisco
Senior awards – Tristan Wilbanks, Cooper Madison, Greyson Simmons, Stone Williams, Chase Tucker, Dillon Chambers, Jack Gannon, Carter Magee, Adam Francisco, Josh Larsen, Staas Eb
Swimming awards
Heart of a Champion – Leah Larson
Most valuable boys swimmer – John Daniel Busby
Most valuable girsl swimmer – Emily Cook
Most improved boys swimmer – Justin Glass
Most improved swimmer – Campbell McCoy
Boys track and field
Top field event – Jake Brister
Top runner – Sam Hall
Most valuable – Jake Brister
All-District – Jake Brister
Girls track and field
Most valuable – Cati Mathews
Top hurdler – Cati Mathews
Top sprinter – Ally Doiron
Top distance – Samantha Edwards
All-District – Cati Mathews, Ally Doiron, Presley Brister, Megan Theriot, Samantha Edwards, Anslee Everett, Madelyn Kavanaugh and Linley Miles
Girls cross country
Captains – Linley Miles and Julia Tuminello
Most valuable runner – Hendrix Eldridge
Most outstanding runner – Samantha Edwards
Heart of a Champion – Samantha Edwards
Boys cross country
Captains – Logan Johnson and Spencer Carroll
Most valuable runner – Walker Lambiotte
Most outstanding runner – Spencer Carroll
Heart of a Champion – Dalton Windham
Girls soccer
Golden Boot Award – Bree Butler
Coach’s award – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot
Rock Solid Defender Award – Cati Mathews
Most improved offensive player – Madi Mathews
Leadership award – Elizabeth Theriot
Most improved player – Samantha Edwards
Most effort defender – Emily Cook and Falyn Lusby
Most improved midfielder – Grace Windham
Defender award – Taryn Lusby
All-State player – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot
First-time goalie award – Ella Gray
Team player award – Bree Butler
Most versatile player – Madelyn Roesch
Boys soccer
JV Rookie award – Caleb Tucker
JV MVP – J.R. McCain
JV coach’s award – Carter Smithhart
Varsity rookie award – Dalton Windham
Varsity best defender – Thomas Dowe
Varsity coach’s award – Will Dowe
Varsity best offensive – John Ellis Montgomer
Varsity MVP – Cooper Madison
Carson Kurtz Award – Chase Tucker
Golf
MVP – Will Keen
Senior awards – Joshua Larsen, Greyson Simmons,
J.T. Tucker
Flash Award – Gracie Griggs and Lydia Nettles
Cheerleading
Rookie of the year – Carrie Wood
Veteran of the year – Falyn Lusby
Leadership – Ali Blackburn
Heart of a Flash – Emily Cook
Most valuable – Kate Simrall
Caroline Simrall/Coaches award – Laiken Leist
Dance team
Leadership – Maggie Roberson
Heart of a Flash – Allie Boland
Veteran of the year – Ally Doiron
Coach’s award – Sarah Jacobs Houser
Most improved – Karly Henderson
Rookie of the year – Ryan Hadley Grey
Girls tennis
MVP – Carrie Wood
Most versatile – Ali Blackburn
Most improved – Sarah Beth Johnston
Senior award and Flash award – Maggie Roberson
Coaches award – Olivia Larson and Julia Tuminello
Sportsmanship award – Laike Leist
Baseball
MVP – Adam Francisco
Best offensive player – Adam Francisco
Best defensive player – Carter Magee
Rookie of the year – Nathaniel Moore
Connor Clark Award – Dalton Windham
Flash Award – Tristan Wilbanks
JV newcomer of the year – Walt Andrews
Best JV defensive player – Evan Gordon
JV Flash Award – Ryan Steed