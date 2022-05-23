St. Aloysius athletic awards

Tristan Wilbanks, center, won the 2022 Virgadamo Award during St. Aloysius' athletic awards banquet. The Virgadamo Award is given annually to a top player and team leader on the St. Aloysius football team and is regarded as the school's highest athletic honor. Pictured with Wilbanks are former Virgadamo winners Corey Pinkston (1985) and Murray Pinkston (1977). (Photo courtesy of Vicksburg Catholic School)

2022-23 St. Aloysius athletic awards
Softball
Champion of Character – Miracle Flowers and Christine Wallace
MVP – Kyleigh Cooper
Golden Glove – Kyleigh Cooper
Rookie of the Year – Megan Theriot and Presley Brister
Offensive award – Kyleigh Cooper, Ali Grace Luke and Lydia Nettles
Defensive award – Maddy McSherry, Abigail Mikulski and Ali Grace Luke
Pitcher of the Year – Kyleigh Cooper
Coaches award – Kyleigh Cooper
Newcomer of the Year – Lily Perniciaro, Lydia Nettles, Crawley Haller and Me’kayla Flowers

Boys basketball
MVP – Lazaveon Sylvester
Best defensive player – Ahmad Stewart
Senior award – Carter Magee
Playmaker award – Padre Gray
Sportsmanship award – Will Keen
Best rebounder – Matthew Pitre

Girls basketball
Hustle Award – Emily Cook
MVP – Falyn Lusby
Best offensive player – Falyn Lusby
Best defensive player – Emily Cook
Most improved – Christian Harris and Leah Larson
Heart of a Champion – Skylar Connelly
Captain Award – Lizzy Theriot and Marissa Jabour
Rebounder of the Year – McKenzie Cole
Iceman – Maddy McSherry
Junior varsity MVP – Taryn Lusby

Football
Virgadamo Award – Tristan Wilbanks
Warren Doiron Award – Adam Francisco
Buglewicz Heart of a Champion Award – Chase Tucker
District Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker
All-District – Jax Oglesby, Mason Watts, Damien Reeves, Jack Gannon and Padre Gray
Honorable mention all-district – Thomas Dowe, Will Dowe, Cooper Madison and Josh Larsen
Best offensive lineman – Mason Watts
Best wide receiver – Carter Magee
Best back – Damien Reeves
Most improved offensive player – Carson Smith and Matthew Pitre
Offensive MVP – Padre Gray
Most feared hitter – Jack Gannon
Best defensive lineman – Jax Oglesby
Defensive MVP – Chase Tucker
Heart of a Flash – Tristan Wilbanks and Adam Francisco
Senior awards – Tristan Wilbanks, Cooper Madison, Greyson Simmons, Stone Williams, Chase Tucker, Dillon Chambers, Jack Gannon, Carter Magee, Adam Francisco, Josh Larsen, Staas Eb

Swimming awards
Heart of a Champion – Leah Larson
Most valuable boys swimmer – John Daniel Busby
Most valuable girsl swimmer – Emily Cook
Most improved boys swimmer – Justin Glass
Most improved swimmer – Campbell McCoy

Boys track and field
Top field event – Jake Brister
Top runner – Sam Hall
Most valuable – Jake Brister
All-District – Jake Brister

Girls track and field
Most valuable – Cati Mathews
Top hurdler – Cati Mathews
Top sprinter – Ally Doiron
Top distance – Samantha Edwards
All-District – Cati Mathews, Ally Doiron, Presley Brister, Megan Theriot, Samantha Edwards, Anslee Everett, Madelyn Kavanaugh and Linley Miles

Girls cross country
Captains – Linley Miles and Julia Tuminello
Most valuable runner – Hendrix Eldridge
Most outstanding runner – Samantha Edwards
Heart of a Champion – Samantha Edwards

Boys cross country
Captains – Logan Johnson and Spencer Carroll
Most valuable runner – Walker Lambiotte
Most outstanding runner – Spencer Carroll
Heart of a Champion – Dalton Windham

Girls soccer
Golden Boot Award – Bree Butler
Coach’s award – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot
Rock Solid Defender Award – Cati Mathews
Most improved offensive player – Madi Mathews
Leadership award – Elizabeth Theriot
Most improved player – Samantha Edwards
Most effort defender – Emily Cook and Falyn Lusby
Most improved midfielder – Grace Windham
Defender award – Taryn Lusby
All-State player – Cati Mathews and Elizabeth Theriot
First-time goalie award – Ella Gray
Team player award – Bree Butler
Most versatile player – Madelyn Roesch

Boys soccer
JV Rookie award – Caleb Tucker
JV MVP – J.R. McCain
JV coach’s award – Carter Smithhart
Varsity rookie award – Dalton Windham
Varsity best defender – Thomas Dowe
Varsity coach’s award – Will Dowe
Varsity best offensive – John Ellis Montgomer
Varsity MVP – Cooper Madison
Carson Kurtz Award – Chase Tucker

Golf
MVP – Will Keen
Senior awards – Joshua Larsen, Greyson Simmons,
J.T. Tucker
Flash Award – Gracie Griggs and Lydia Nettles

Cheerleading
Rookie of the year – Carrie Wood
Veteran of the year – Falyn Lusby
Leadership – Ali Blackburn
Heart of a Flash – Emily Cook
Most valuable – Kate Simrall
Caroline Simrall/Coaches award – Laiken Leist

Dance team
Leadership – Maggie Roberson
Heart of a Flash – Allie Boland
Veteran of the year – Ally Doiron
Coach’s award – Sarah Jacobs Houser
Most improved – Karly Henderson
Rookie of the year – Ryan Hadley Grey

Girls tennis
MVP – Carrie Wood
Most versatile – Ali Blackburn
Most improved – Sarah Beth Johnston
Senior award and Flash award – Maggie Roberson
Coaches award – Olivia Larson and Julia Tuminello
Sportsmanship award – Laike Leist

Baseball
MVP – Adam Francisco
Best offensive player – Adam Francisco
Best defensive player – Carter Magee
Rookie of the year – Nathaniel Moore
Connor Clark Award – Dalton Windham
Flash Award – Tristan Wilbanks
JV newcomer of the year – Walt Andrews
Best JV defensive player – Evan Gordon
JV Flash Award – Ryan Steed

