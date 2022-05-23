Vicksburg Police Reports: Alarm leads to arrest at local business, guns stolen from vehicles

Over the weekend, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a series of burglary calls, including an alarm at one local business which led to an arrest.

Home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard burglarized

At 11:31 a.m. on Friday, Vicksburg Police responded to a residence on Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a residential burglary.

According to police reports, officers discovered signs of forced entry, and “multiple types of items” were reportedly stolen from the residence.

Alarm call leads to arrest at River City Furniture

Later that night, at 9:51 p.m., Vicksburg Police responded to River City Furniture, located at 2500 Washington St., in reference to a commercial alarm.

Police discovered signs of attempted forced entry into the business, according to reports. At that time, no items were reported missing.

A subject in the area was detained, questioned and subsequently taken into custody on multiple charges. The Vicksburg Police Department did not provide information about the suspect.

Gun stolen from car at Candlewood Suites

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Vicksburg Police responded to the Candlewood Suites, located at 1296 South Frontage Road, for a reported auto burglary.

The reporting party advised the window on the driver’s side of their vehicle was shattered. A firearm was stolen from the vehicle. The incident is reported to have occurred between 10 p.m. Friday and the time of discovery.

Vehicle stolen from Hall Road

In other reports, at 7:13 a.m. on Sunday, Vicksburg Police responded to Hall Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. The reporting party advised the theft of a sport utility vehicle. According to police reports, the vehicle’s identity is being withheld.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Gun stolen from car early Monday morning

Rounding out the weekend crime report is a car burglary that took place in the wee hours of Monday morning.

At 2:32 a.m. Monday, Vicksburg Police took a report for an auto burglary reported to have occurred on Jefferson Street. The reporting party advised the window to their vehicle to have been broken. A firearm was reportedly stolen.

All reported incidents are pending further investigation.