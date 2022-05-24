Mr. Donald Edward Walker died peacefully in his sleep after brief illness at the age of 88 at Montclair Memory Care Center in Shreveport, La on May 20, 2022.

He was born in Tallulah, La on January 31, 1934 to Carlos E Walker and Ina Mae Watts Walker. He graduated from Tallulah High School in 1952. During his high school years, he enjoyed playing basketball, participating in choir, and playing the trombone. He was a leader in Allied Youth and was selected to represent Tallulah in NYC in 1951.

He graduated from La Polytechnical Institute (AKA La Tech) with a BA in Business in 1956. He returned to Tallulah, La and joined his fathers insurance business, Madison Insurance Agency where he stayed for many years. He was the former mayor of Tallulah, La from 1990-1994. He relocated to Shreveport, LA with his wife Bess Ann to be neared his grown children in 2004.

He is survived by his grown children: Donna A Walker MD, Carla L Walker with her grown children-Matthew Williams and Joshua

Schneider, Chip Walker (aka DEW, Jr.) and his wife Tracee with their grown children-Tyler and Wade Walker, Bill Walker and wife Amanda with their children-Nicholas, Caden, Claire, Drew, and Dane, Kelly Yerger and grown child Max Yerger, and Scarlet with husband Jeff Henricks, with grown children Hunter Paul and Elizabeth Havener.

The family extends gratitude to Dr. R. Haynie and the empathic staff at Montclair Memory Care Center.

He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, LA.