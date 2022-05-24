Joyce Lynn Guimbellot passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was the daughter of the late Donald O. Neumann and Matilda Belle Brown. She married the late James C. Guimbellot and Vicksburg has been their home for the past 45 years.

Joyce spent much of her life raising her family, which was her greatest source of joy and whom she was immensely proud of. She is survived by her four children: M. Shane Guimbellot (Maura Johnson-Guimbellot) of Hollandale, WI, Carla Jamison (Dwayne) of Vicksburg, Danea Guimbellot-Polk (Max) of Edwards, MS, and Dr. Jennifer Guimbellot (Dr. Sam Dalvi) of Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Claire Jamison, Madelyn Polk, Miette Guimbellot, Joshua Jamison, Jordan Polk, Sara Jane Dalvi, and Willa Beth Dalvi, as well as her brother Donald O. Neumann Jr. of Tampa, FL.

Although she had many hobbies, her most cherished by far was the raising and showing of her dogs. She traveled the country showing her dogs and her passion resulted in numerous Champions, Grand Champions, and even wins at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. She is survived by her beloved fur babies: Pumpkin, Alvin, Game, Abby Dabby, Betty Boop, Pippin, Mya, and Charlotte.

Visitation will be from 12:00 -2:00p.m, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg. The funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Ron Burch officiating. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery after the service. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Jamison, Max Polk, Sam Dalvi, Joshua Jamison, Rick Daughtry, and Paul Jamison.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to PAWS Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156.