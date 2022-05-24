Mr. Leroy Williams passed away on May 18, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 74.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Lillian Williams; brothers, Lee Chester, Adolph, Rudolph and Ronnie Williams and sister Callie Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Aljerita Williams; three sons, Darren, Leroy and Gary; four daughters, Angie Ester, Lillian Williams, Alexandria Worthy and Michele Smith; two sisters, Betty Byrd and Delores Gilliam; four brothers, Volley (Brenda) Williams, Marion Williams, George (Esing) Williams and Michael Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Cool Spring Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Byron Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10 am until the hour of the service.