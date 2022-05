Mr. Martin Lee Henderson passed away on May 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 84.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.