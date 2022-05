SEC, Conference USA baseball tournament schedules

Southeastern Conference Tournament

At Hoover, Ala.

All games on SEC Network unless noted

Single elimination

May 24

Game 1 – Alabama 5, Georgia 3

Game 2 – Florida vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss, 4:30 p.m.

Double elimination

May 25

Game 4 – Auburn vs. Kentucky, TBA

Game 5 – Arkansas vs. Alabama, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Texas A&M vs. Florida-South Carolina winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt-Ole Miss winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 – LSU vs. Auburn-Kentucky winner, 8 p.m.

May 26

Game 9 – Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10 – Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 11 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

May 27

Game 13 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 14 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Single elimination

May 28

Game 15 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, Noon

Game 16 – Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3:30 p.m.

May 29

Championship game, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

———

Conference USA Tournament

At Hattiesburg

All games streamed on ESPN+ unless noted

Double elimination

May 25

Game 1 – Old Dominion vs. Middle Tennessee, 9 a.m.

Game 2 – Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Southern Miss vs. UAB, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

May 26

Game 5 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

May 27

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5:30 p.m.

May 28

x-If necessary

Game 11 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.

x-Game 13 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.

May 29

Championship game, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)