2021-22 Vicksburg High athletic awards

Athletes of the Year

Male – Tyler Henderson

Female – Layla Carter

Football

Spirit & Desire – Walleke Curry

Wide receiver award – Tyler Henderson

Defensive back award – Eric Wesley

Linebacker Award – Kellen Washington

Golden Helmet MVP – Jacquez Williams

Team Captains – Ronnie Alexander, Eric Wesley

Offensive Back Award – Malik Montgomery

Offensive Lineman Award – Travis Stewart

Defensive Lineman Award – Caleb Bryant and Demarcus Johnson

Special Teams Award – Quinjerus Miles

Offensive MVP – Otis James

Defensive MVP – DeMarion Robinson

Milton Heard Award – Robert Rosenthall

Boys powerlifting

Best Heavyweight Lifter – Travis Stewart

Best Lightweight Lifter – Jakobe Smith

Cross country

Boys MVP – Jalen Banks

Girls MVP – Terri Boyd

Boys Most Improved – Davion Williams

Girls Most Improved – Kierra James

Gator Award – Jaylin Jackson

Missy Gator Award – Janiah Caples

Softball

MVP – Lili Kistler

Most Improved – Amari Johnson

Best Offensive Player – Trinity McGloster

Best Defensive Player – Jordan Grace

Gator Award – Alysha Murrell

Girls Soccer

Most Improved – Paige James

Best Offensive Player – Alysha Murrell

Captain Awards – Kristiana Nevels, Jamiyah Gaines

Gator Award – Alexis Erwin

Spirit and Desire – Ava Pritchard

Heart of a Champion – Ashlyn Boler

Most Versatile – Amari Johnson

Best Defensive Player – Kennedy Mullins

Rookie of the year – Leah O´Bryant

MVP – Trinity McGloster

Boys soccer

Most Improved – Braylon Green

Best Offensive Player – Kai Davis

Best Defensive Player – Jonathan Qualls

Gator Award – Cameron Nailor

MVP – Wille Green

Rookie of the Year – Peyton James

Tennis

Girls MVP – Kennedy Mullins

Girls most Improved – Amiya Hunter

Boys MVP – Kam Bailey

Boys most Improved – Payton James

Gator Award – Tyliah McGowan, Kia Davis

Baseball

Offensive Player Of The Year – Rashad McCroy

Defensive Player Of Year – Terrance Johnson

Pitcher Of The Year – Conner Harrigill

Most Improved Player – Decedric Brown

Girls Basketball

Best Defensive Player – Janiah Caples

Best Offensive Player – Layla Carter

Most Improved – Rodrianna Hall

Missy Gator Award – Jelisa Tyler

MVP – Destini Sims

Boys Basketball

Most Improved – Kealon Bass

Best Defensive Player – Tyler Henderson

Best Offensive Player – Kameron Brown

Gator Award – Davion Williams

MVP – Malik Franklin and Tyreese Ford

Volleyball

Most Improved – Avery Van Norman

MVP – Lili Kistler

Defensive POY – Kennedy Mullins

Offensive POY – Lexi Kistler

Server of the Year – Lili Kistler

Archery

Highest Average Scorer -Darrian King

Most Improved Archer – Duan Nash

Male Gator Award – Jamari Gower

Female Gator Award – Ariel Price

Boys Track and Field

MVP – Quinjerus Miles

Best Field Events – Tyler Henderson

Best Distance Runner – William Sylvester

Best Sprinter – Keegan Ware

Gator Award – Nicholas Mickey

Spirit and Desire – Derrick Rainey

Best Long Sprinter – Kenneth Swayzer

Most Improved – Koury Vample

Girls track and field

MVP – Layla Carter

Best Field – Rodrianna Hall

Best Distance – Kadajia Allen

Best Sprinter – JaKayla Brooks

Spirit and Desire- Terri Boyd

Missy Gator Award – Gabby Oliver

Best Long Sprinter – Shaniyah Walker

Most Improved – Jelisa Tyler

Golf

Most Improved – Devan Benard

MVP – Jonathan Juve

Gator Award – Jonah Graham

Seniors – Jonathan Juve

Football Cheerleaders

Most outstanding tumbler – Ka’Dajai Allen

Most Outstanding Base – Kei’Mya Walton

Most Outstanding Backspot – Morgan Bailey

Most Outstanding Flyer – Jakayla Brooks

Managers – Mekayla Burns and Kaitlyn Hogan

MVP – Jannifer Banks

Most Improved – Sha’Maya Brown

Most Spirited – Lauren Carson

Gator girls

Best Technique Award – Saniah Lovette

Captains – Saniah Lovette and Kyleigh Neal

Most Versatile – Laila Evans

Showmanship Award MVP – Kaliyah London

Most Improved Award – Taliyah Curry

Sportsmanship award – Ramiah Ross

Manager – Ke’Yoncae Epps

Most Dedicated – Kyleigh Neal

Most Spirited – Aiji Rader

Basketball Cheerleaders

Star Cheerleader – Taylor Stamps

Most Dedicated – Madison Jones

Most Spirited – Jakira Gaines

Gator Award – Jalyn Davis

Most Improved – Ronshaylin Walker

Swimming

Girls Most Points/MVP – Kara Rowe

Boys Most Points/MVP – Alex Rowe

Most improved male – Markteus Berry

Most Improved female – Aimee Green

Gator Award male – Jonathan Juve

Gator Award female – Hope Pownall