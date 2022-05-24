Vicksburg Warren School District announces 2022 graduation information

Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central High School graduates celebrate completing their high school careers in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Larry Walker)

The Vicksburg Warren School District is pleased to provide the following information about graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 for River City Early College High School, Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School.

Graduations will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Graduations will begin at 6 p.m. and doors will open at 5 p.m. each evening. All events will be live-streamed FREE on the NFHS Network.

Tickets to graduation ceremonies will be given to graduates to distribute to family members and friends at each school. Noisemakers and balloons are not permitted at this event.

Ceremony Information:

River City Early College: Wednesday, May 25

Graduation Time: 6 p.m.

Number of Graduates: 59

Live Stream Link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vicksburg-high-school-vicksburg-ms/evt87deec4f51

OR

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/warren-central-hs-vicksburg-ms/evt4036a32fb0

 

Vicksburg High School: Thursday, May 26

Graduation Time: 6 p.m.

Number of Graduates: 171

Live Stream Link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vicksburg-high-school-vicksburg-ms/evtef7073f169

 

Warren Central High School: Friday, May 27

Graduation Time: 6 p.m.

Number of Graduates: 225

Live Stream Link:

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/warren-central-hs-vicksburg-ms/evt5cbc10e7e7

