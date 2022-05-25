GUEST COLUMN: Try your hand at the Zucchini 500 this Saturday

By Rebecca Sigh | Guest Columnist

Rev up your engines, because zucchini is in season now.

On Saturday in downtown Vicksburg, you can watch the green veggies speed down Jackson Street hill at 11:30 a.m. when the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market hosts its inaugural Zucchini 500 Race. Participation is completely free, but providing your own zucchini is required.

There will be a building station at the market that will be equipped with wheels, axels, carving tools and other decorating items to create a funky veggie mobile.

Not a veggie racer? You can still pick up some delicious summer squash, they are in all ranges this summer. The beauty of good summer squash: It’s delicious at every stage. Raw, it’s delicate and springy, absorbing the flavors of everything it touches. Cooked, it’s as sweet as a cut melon, and its texture transforms.

Zucchini is a filling and low-calorie ingredient that’s loaded with nutrients.

Here are some tips on how to store Zucchini:

Be gentle. Small nicks and scratches to the skin can cause your zucchini to deteriorate more quickly. Zucchini can be stored for about 1-2 weeks if kept dry and cool in your refrigerator. Zucchini can also be stored in the freezer by chopping it into slices, steaming or blanching for about 1 minute then placing in an airtight container. It can last up to 4 months.

Whether your plans are to create a veggie mobile or stock up on zucchini to make some delicious zoodles this upcoming week, you can find it all at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market this Saturday, May 27.

For more information on the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market, email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com or call 601-634-4527 or follow them on Facebook @VicksburgFarmersMarket or Instagram @farmersmarketvicksburg.